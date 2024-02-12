Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 3213.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3212.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3184 and closed at 3168.65. The stock reached a high of 3224.8 and a low of 3120. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is currently at 366,390.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3275, while the 52-week low is 1103. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 206,724 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹3212.45, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹3213.95

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 3212.45, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -1.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.83%
3 Months32.18%
6 Months26.61%
YTD12.86%
1 Year66.96%
12 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹3222.25, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹3213.95

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 3222.25, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 8.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.26% from its previous price and has gained 8.3 points.

12 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3168.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ent on BSE had a volume of 206,724 shares with a closing price of 3,168.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!