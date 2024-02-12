Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares plummet in trading today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3184 and closed at ₹3168.65. The stock reached a high of ₹3224.8 and a low of ₹3120. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is currently at ₹366,390.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3275, while the 52-week low is ₹1103. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 206,724 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.