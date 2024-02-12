Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares plummet in trading today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3184 and closed at ₹3168.65. The stock reached a high of ₹3224.8 and a low of ₹3120. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is currently at ₹366,390.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3275, while the 52-week low is ₹1103. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 206,724 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹3212.45, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -1.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.83%
|3 Months
|32.18%
|6 Months
|26.61%
|YTD
|12.86%
|1 Year
|66.96%
The current price of Adani Ent stock is ₹3222.25, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 8.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.26% from its previous price and has gained 8.3 points.
On the last day, Adani Ent on BSE had a volume of 206,724 shares with a closing price of ₹3,168.65.
