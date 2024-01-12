Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 3080.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3095 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3123.6 and closed at 3099.15. The stock had a high of 3129 and a low of 3065. The market capitalization of the company is 351,171.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3879 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for the day was 171,033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹3095, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹3080.45

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock indicates that the price is 3095. There has been a percent change of 0.47, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.47%. The net change in the stock price is 14.55, indicating a positive movement in the price.

12 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.75%
3 Months13.82%
6 Months30.43%
YTD8.14%
1 Year-15.26%
12 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹3080.45, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹3099.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ent is 3080.45 with a percent change of -0.6. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.6% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -18.7, indicating a decrease of 18.7.

12 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3099.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE had a volume of 171,033 shares, with a closing price of 3,099.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.