Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares surge on positive trading day

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3123.6 and closed at ₹3099.15. The stock had a high of ₹3129 and a low of ₹3065. The market capitalization of the company is ₹351,171.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3879 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for the day was 171,033 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock indicates that the price is ₹3095. There has been a percent change of 0.47, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.47%. The net change in the stock price is 14.55, indicating a positive movement in the price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.75%
|3 Months
|13.82%
|6 Months
|30.43%
|YTD
|8.14%
|1 Year
|-15.26%
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ent is ₹3080.45 with a percent change of -0.6. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.6% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -18.7, indicating a decrease of ₹18.7.
On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE had a volume of 171,033 shares, with a closing price of ₹3,099.15.
