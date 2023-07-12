comScore
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent closed today at 2388.85, down -1.36% from yesterday's 2421.8
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent closed today at ₹2388.85, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹2421.8

12 Jul 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 2421.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2388.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at 2420 and closed at 2410.15. The stock reached a high of 2444.5 and a low of 2388.3. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 276,085.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55, while the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 94,403 shares.

12 Jul 2023, 04:04:24 PM IST

Adani Ent stock closed today at 2388.85, representing a decrease of 1.36% or a net change of -32.95. Yesterday's closing price was 2421.8.

12 Jul 2023, 03:16:41 PM IST

Adani Enterprises stock (Adani Ent) is currently priced at 2390, which represents a percent change of -1.31%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -31.8, suggesting a significant drop in value.

12 Jul 2023, 03:05:32 PM IST

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2389.65, with a percent change of -1.33 and a net change of -32.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 1.33% or 32.15.

12 Jul 2023, 03:02:40 PM IST

Mutual fund houses bought 27.20 crore of HDFC worth 76,767 crore in June 2023. They also bought LIC shares worth 2,299 crore, Coal India shares worth 14,116 crore, Jindal Steel & Power worth 6,847 crore and shares of Adani Enterprises to the tune of 3,169 crore.

12 Jul 2023, 02:53:53 PM IST

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ent is 2397. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.8, which means the stock price has decreased by 24.8.

12 Jul 2023, 02:50:42 PM IST

Mutual fund houses bought 27.20 crore of HDFC worth 76,767 crore in June 2023. They also bought LIC shares worth 2,299 crore, Coal India shares worth 14,116 crore, Jindal Steel & Power worth 6,847 crore and shares of Adani Enterprises to the tune of 3,169 crore.

12 Jul 2023, 02:32:37 PM IST

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2397. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24.8, which means that the stock has decreased by 24.8.

12 Jul 2023, 02:17:39 PM IST

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2393.65 with a percent change of -1.16. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.16% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -28.15, indicating a decrease in the stock price of 28.15.

12 Jul 2023, 02:00:51 PM IST

Adani Ent stock is currently priced at 2393 with a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -28.8, suggesting a significant decrease.

12 Jul 2023, 01:50:32 PM IST

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2398, with a percent change of -0.98% and a net change of -23.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:31:35 PM IST

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the stock price is 2403.55. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.25, which means the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement in value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:05:16 PM IST

The current stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2403.6. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -18.2, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 18.2.

12 Jul 2023, 12:45:51 PM IST

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2402.5, with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -19.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.8% and has experienced a net decrease of 19.3 points.

12 Jul 2023, 12:35:32 PM IST

Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at 2402, which represents a decrease of 0.82% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -19.8.

12 Jul 2023, 12:20:38 PM IST

The current data of Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2397.5. There has been a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:07:37 PM IST

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2396.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.03%, resulting in a net change of -25.05.

12 Jul 2023, 11:51:08 AM IST

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is at 2396.8. It has experienced a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -25, suggesting a decrease of 25 in the stock's price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:33:34 AM IST

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2400.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.89, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -21.6, implying a decline of 21.6.

12 Jul 2023, 11:15:11 AM IST

The current data of Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2401.85, with a percent change of -0.82. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.82% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -19.95, indicating a decrease of 19.95 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:03:05 AM IST

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2409.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.5 percent, resulting in a net change of -12.05.

12 Jul 2023, 10:46:46 AM IST

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2403. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.8, which represents the decrease in value in rupees.

12 Jul 2023, 10:34:26 AM IST

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2397.55. There has been a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24.25, suggesting that the stock has decreased by this amount.

12 Jul 2023, 10:22:19 AM IST

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ent is 2397. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.8, which means the stock price has decreased by 24.8. Overall, the stock price of Adani Ent has experienced a decrease.

12 Jul 2023, 10:01:50 AM IST

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2406.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15.1, suggesting a decline of 15.1.

12 Jul 2023, 09:53:25 AM IST

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2401.95, with a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -19.85. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.82% and by 19.85.

12 Jul 2023, 09:34:34 AM IST

The current data of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2416.15. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.65, which means the stock has dropped by this amount.

12 Jul 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

12 Jul 2023, 09:16:01 AM IST

Adani Ent stock is currently trading at a price of 2426. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.2.

12 Jul 2023, 09:04:03 AM IST

Based on the current data of Adani Ent stock, the price is 2421.8 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 11.65. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.48% and the price has increased by 11.65. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 08:13:21 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, there were a total of 94,403 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,410.15.

