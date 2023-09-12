Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Shares Soar: Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Adani Ent stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 2614.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2620.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Adani Enterprises was 2561.05, and the close price was 2520.2. The stock reached a high of 2630 and a low of 2546. The market capitalization of the company is 298058.99 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 4189.55 and 1017.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 424,845 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2620.05, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹2614.55

The current stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2620.05. There has been a 0.21% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.5 points.

12 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2520.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 424,845. The closing price of the stock was 2520.2.

