Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Shares Soar: Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Adani Enterprises was ₹2561.05, and the close price was ₹2520.2. The stock reached a high of ₹2630 and a low of ₹2546. The market capitalization of the company is ₹298058.99 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹4189.55 and ₹1017.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 424,845 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2620.05. There has been a 0.21% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.5 points.
On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 424,845. The closing price of the stock was ₹2520.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!