Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Faces Stock Decline

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Adani Enterprises was ₹3222.25 and the closing price was ₹3213.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3240.45 and a low of ₹3159.45. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is currently ₹361163.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3275 and the 52-week low is ₹1103. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 50936 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at ₹3123.05, with a percentage change of -1.42 and a net change of -45.05. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value compared to its previous price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.12%
|3 Months
|30.82%
|6 Months
|29.06%
|YTD
|11.26%
|1 Year
|71.62%
The current stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹3176.05. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹7.95.
On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 50,936 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹3,213.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!