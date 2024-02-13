Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Faces Stock Decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 3168.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3123.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Adani Enterprises was 3222.25 and the closing price was 3213.95. The stock reached a high of 3240.45 and a low of 3159.45. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is currently 361163.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3275 and the 52-week low is 1103. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 50936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹3123.05, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹3168.1

Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at 3123.05, with a percentage change of -1.42 and a net change of -45.05. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value compared to its previous price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.12%
3 Months30.82%
6 Months29.06%
YTD11.26%
1 Year71.62%
13 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹3176.05, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹3168.1

The current stock price of Adani Enterprises is 3176.05. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.95.

13 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3213.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 50,936 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 3,213.95.

