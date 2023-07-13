Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent closed today at ₹2362.65, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

On the last day, the opening price of Adani Enterprises was ₹2426.05 and the closing price was ₹2421.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2432 and a low of ₹2381. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹272,329.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 75,466 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent closed today at ₹2362.65, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 Today, the closing price of Adani Ent stock was ₹2362.65, representing a percent change of -1.1. This indicates a decrease in value compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹2388.85. The net change in price was -26.2. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2360, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock is currently priced at ₹2360 with a percent change of -1.21. This indicates a decrease in stock price by 1.21%. The net change in the stock price is -28.85, which means the stock has decreased by ₹28.85. Click here for Adani Ent Key Metrics Share Via

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2363.7, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2363.7, representing a percent change of -1.05. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.05% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -25.15, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹25.15 in value. Share Via

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2364, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at ₹2364, with a percent change of -1.04 and a net change of -24.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of 1.04% and a decrease of 24.85 points. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2373.85, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 The current price of Adani Ent stock is ₹2373.85 with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -15.0. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.63% and has fallen by 15.0 points. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2365.5, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹2365.5. There has been a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decline in the stock price. The net change is -23.35, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹23.35. Click here for Adani Ent Board Meetings Share Via

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2372, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 The stock price of Adani Enterprises is currently ₹2372, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -16.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, resulting in a negative percent change. The net change shows a decrease of ₹16.85 in the stock price. Share Via

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2377, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹2377. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -11.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹11.85. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2380.65, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹2380.65. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in price is -8.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹8.2. This data indicates a small decline in the stock's value. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2387, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 Adani Ent stock is currently trading at a price of ₹2387. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.85, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.85 in value. Click here for Adani Ent AGM Share Via

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2388.35, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹2388.35. There has been a percent change of -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.5. Overall, the stock price for Adani Ent has experienced a small decline. Share Via

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2389.25, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2389.25. There has been a percent change of 0.02, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price. Overall, the data indicates a relatively stable performance for Adani Ent stock. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2386.5, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 The current data of Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2386.5. There has been a 0.1% decrease in the stock price, with a net change of -2.35. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2387.5, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 Adani Enterprises stock (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a price of ₹2387.5. The stock has experienced a decrease in value with a percent change of -0.06. The net change in the stock's price is -1.35. Click here for Adani Ent News Share Via

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2387, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2387. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.85, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.85 in the stock price. This indicates a negative movement in the stock price of Adani Enterprises. Share Via

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2384.3, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 Adani Enterprises Limited (Adani Ent) stock price is currently at ₹2384.3 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -4.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2387.65, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 The current data of Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2387.65. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.2 in the stock price. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2393.4, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 The current data of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹2393.4 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 4.55. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change. Click here for Adani Ent Dividend Share Via

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2387.7, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹2387.7. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.05. The net change is -1.15, indicating a decrease in the stock price by this amount. Share Via

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2395.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2395.05, with a slight increase of 0.26% or 6.2 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2395.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 As per the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2395.05 with a percent change of 0.26. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.26% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 6.2, indicating a positive movement. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2403.0, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2403.0 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 14.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.59% and the net change in price is 14.15. Click here for Adani Ent Profit Loss Share Via

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2399, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2399. There has been a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 10.15 points. Share Via

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2404.55, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹2388.85 Adani Ent stock is currently priced at ₹2404.55, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 15.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.66% and has gained 15.7 points. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2388.85, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹2421.8 The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2388.85 with a percent change of -1.36. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.36% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -32.95, indicating a decrease of ₹32.95 from the previous trading session. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2421.8 yesterday On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 75,466 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,421.8. Share Via