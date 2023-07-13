Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent closed today at 2362.65, down -1.1% from yesterday's 2388.85

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 2388.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2362.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, the opening price of Adani Enterprises was 2426.05 and the closing price was 2421.8. The stock reached a high of 2432 and a low of 2381. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 272,329.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 75,466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:10 PM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent closed today at ₹2362.65, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

Today, the closing price of Adani Ent stock was 2362.65, representing a percent change of -1.1. This indicates a decrease in value compared to the previous day's closing price of 2388.85. The net change in price was -26.2.

13 Jul 2023, 03:19 PM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2360, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock is currently priced at 2360 with a percent change of -1.21. This indicates a decrease in stock price by 1.21%. The net change in the stock price is -28.85, which means the stock has decreased by 28.85.

13 Jul 2023, 03:07 PM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2363.7, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2363.7, representing a percent change of -1.05. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.05% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -25.15, indicating that the stock has decreased by 25.15 in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:53 PM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2364, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at 2364, with a percent change of -1.04 and a net change of -24.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of 1.04% and a decrease of 24.85 points.

13 Jul 2023, 02:30 PM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2373.85, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 2373.85 with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -15.0. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.63% and has fallen by 15.0 points.

13 Jul 2023, 02:15 PM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2365.5, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2365.5. There has been a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decline in the stock price. The net change is -23.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 23.35.

13 Jul 2023, 02:01 PM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2372, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

The stock price of Adani Enterprises is currently 2372, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -16.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, resulting in a negative percent change. The net change shows a decrease of 16.85 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:51 PM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2377, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2377. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -11.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by 11.85.

13 Jul 2023, 01:32 PM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2380.65, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2380.65. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in price is -8.2, suggesting a decrease of 8.2. This data indicates a small decline in the stock's value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2387, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

Adani Ent stock is currently trading at a price of 2387. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.85, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.85 in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:02 PM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2388.35, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2388.35. There has been a percent change of -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.5, suggesting a decrease of 0.5. Overall, the stock price for Adani Ent has experienced a small decline.

13 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2389.25, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2389.25. There has been a percent change of 0.02, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price. Overall, the data indicates a relatively stable performance for Adani Ent stock.

13 Jul 2023, 12:38 PM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2386.5, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

The current data of Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2386.5. There has been a 0.1% decrease in the stock price, with a net change of -2.35.

13 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2387.5, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

Adani Enterprises stock (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a price of 2387.5. The stock has experienced a decrease in value with a percent change of -0.06. The net change in the stock's price is -1.35.

13 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2387, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2387. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.85, suggesting a decrease of 1.85 in the stock price. This indicates a negative movement in the stock price of Adani Enterprises.

13 Jul 2023, 11:53 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2384.3, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

Adani Enterprises Limited (Adani Ent) stock price is currently at 2384.3 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -4.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2387.65, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

The current data of Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2387.65. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of 1.2 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2393.4, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

The current data of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2393.4 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 4.55. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

13 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2387.7, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2387.7. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.05. The net change is -1.15, indicating a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

13 Jul 2023, 10:48 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2395.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2395.05, with a slight increase of 0.26% or 6.2 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2395.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

As per the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2395.05 with a percent change of 0.26. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.26% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 6.2, indicating a positive movement.

13 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2403.0, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2403.0 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 14.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.59% and the net change in price is 14.15.

13 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2399, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2399. There has been a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 10.15 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2404.55, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹2388.85

Adani Ent stock is currently priced at 2404.55, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 15.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.66% and has gained 15.7 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2388.85, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹2421.8

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2388.85 with a percent change of -1.36. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.36% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -32.95, indicating a decrease of 32.95 from the previous trading session.

13 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2421.8 yesterday

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 75,466 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 2,421.8.

