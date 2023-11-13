Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 2205.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2209.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2225 and closed at 2205.4. The stock reached a high of 2226.6 and a low of 2205.15. The market capitalization of the company is 251,934.55 crore, and the 52-week high and low are 4189.55 and 1017.1 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 19,173 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2209.95, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹2205.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ent is 2209.95. There has been a 0.21% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.55.

13 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2205.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE had a volume of 19,173 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,205.4.

