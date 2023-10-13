Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares surge in positive trading session

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at a price of ₹2496.05 and closed at ₹2488.05 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹2520.9 and a low of ₹2491. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹285,347.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. On the BSE, a total of 73,533 shares of Adani Ent were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) is ₹2503.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.6, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 15, suggesting that the stock has gained 15 points.
On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, a total of 73,533 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,488.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!