Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 2488.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2503.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at a price of 2496.05 and closed at 2488.05 on the last day. The stock had a high of 2520.9 and a low of 2491. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 285,347.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. On the BSE, a total of 73,533 shares of Adani Ent were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) is 2503.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.6, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 15, suggesting that the stock has gained 15 points.

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, a total of 73,533 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,488.05.

