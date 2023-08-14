Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2488 and closed at ₹2538.45. The stock reached a high of ₹2488 and a low of ₹2412.4. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹279,944.38 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for the day was 36,709 shares.
Adani Ent Live Updates
Adani Ent Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.09%
|3 Months
|22.74%
|6 Months
|37.5%
|YTD
|-34.18%
|1 Year
|-10.39%
Adani Ent August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 2548.95
Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 2539.5. The bid and offer prices are not available, indicating no active buying or selling interest at the moment. The open interest for the stock stands at 12,379,800, suggesting a significant amount of open positions.
