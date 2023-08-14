Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -3.22 %. The stock closed at 2538.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2456.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2488 and closed at 2538.45. The stock reached a high of 2488 and a low of 2412.4. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 279,944.38 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for the day was 36,709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ent Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.09%
3 Months22.74%
6 Months37.5%
YTD-34.18%
1 Year-10.39%
14 Aug 2023, 09:21 AM IST Adani Ent August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 2548.95

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 2539.5. The bid and offer prices are not available, indicating no active buying or selling interest at the moment. The open interest for the stock stands at 12,379,800, suggesting a significant amount of open positions.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:18 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2538.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE recorded a volume of 36,981 shares with a closing price of 2,538.45.

