Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent soars as positive momentum continues

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3176.05 and closed at ₹3168.1. The stock reached a high of ₹3193.8 and a low of ₹3094.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹362,389.26 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹3275 and a low of ₹1103. The BSE volume for the day was 56,164 shares.
Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a spot price of 3199.15. The bid price is 3208.3, with a bid quantity of 300 shares. The offer price stands at 3209.8, accompanied by an offer quantity of 900 shares. The open interest for Adani Ent is reported to be 13,142,400 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.79%
|3 Months
|30.3%
|6 Months
|29.42%
|YTD
|11.57%
|1 Year
|85.05%
Adani Enterprises stock is currently trading at ₹3214.15 with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 35.3.
The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹3181.2. There has been a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 2.35.
The last day of trading for Adani Ent on the BSE saw a volume of 56,164 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹3,168.1.
