Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent soars as positive momentum continues

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 3178.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3214.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at 3176.05 and closed at 3168.1. The stock reached a high of 3193.8 and a low of 3094.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 362,389.26 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of 3275 and a low of 1103. The BSE volume for the day was 56,164 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:05 AM IST Adani Ent February futures opened at 3184.7 as against previous close of 3187.45

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a spot price of 3199.15. The bid price is 3208.3, with a bid quantity of 300 shares. The offer price stands at 3209.8, accompanied by an offer quantity of 900 shares. The open interest for Adani Ent is reported to be 13,142,400 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months30.3%
6 Months29.42%
YTD11.57%
1 Year85.05%
14 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹3214.15, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹3178.85

Adani Enterprises stock is currently trading at 3214.15 with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 35.3.

14 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹3181.2, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹3178.85

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 3181.2. There has been a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 2.35.

14 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3168.1 on last trading day

The last day of trading for Adani Ent on the BSE saw a volume of 56,164 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 3,168.1.

