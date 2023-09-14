Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares surge on positive trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2577.95 and closed at ₹2531.85. The stock reached a high of ₹2577.95 and a low of ₹2496 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹286,847.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 115,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.