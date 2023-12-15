Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 2894.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2908.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at 2900 and closed at 2875.8 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 2931, while the low was 2888. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 329,927.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55, and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 309,483 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2908.85, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2894.1

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2908.85 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 14.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.51% or 14.75.

15 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.24%
3 Months9.97%
6 Months16.43%
YTD-24.99%
1 Year-28.64%
15 Dec 2023, 09:24 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2892.65, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹2894.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2892.65. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -1.45.

15 Dec 2023, 08:19 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2875.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 309,483. The closing price for the stock was 2875.8.

