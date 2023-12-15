Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock sees gains in today's trading

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at ₹2900 and closed at ₹2875.8 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹2931, while the low was ₹2888. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹329,927.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55, and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 309,483 shares on the BSE.
The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2908.85 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 14.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.51% or ₹14.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.24%
|3 Months
|9.97%
|6 Months
|16.43%
|YTD
|-24.99%
|1 Year
|-28.64%
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2892.65. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -1.45.
On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 309,483. The closing price for the stock was ₹2875.8.
