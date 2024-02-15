Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Today's Trading Session

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3181.2 and closed at ₹3178.85. The stock had a high of ₹3253.95 and a low of ₹3167.4. The company has a market capitalization of ₹365,786.46 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Enterprises is ₹3275, while the 52-week low is ₹1103. The stock had a trading volume of 161,018 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹3219.9. There has been a 0.35% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.25.
On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises had a total volume of 161,018 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,178.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!