Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 3208.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3219.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3181.2 and closed at 3178.85. The stock had a high of 3253.95 and a low of 3167.4. The company has a market capitalization of 365,786.46 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Enterprises is 3275, while the 52-week low is 1103. The stock had a trading volume of 161,018 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:18 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹3219.9, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹3208.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 3219.9. There has been a 0.35% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.25.

15 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3178.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises had a total volume of 161,018 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 3,178.85.

