Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stock Slumps in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stock Slumps in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -3.26 %. The stock closed at 2538.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2455.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2488 and closed at 2538.45. The stock had a high of 2488 and a low of 2401.1. The market capitalization of the company was 279,950.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4189.55 and the 52-week low was 1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 291,557 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:04:34 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2455.7, down -3.26% from yesterday's ₹2538.45

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2455.7, which represents a decrease of 3.26%. The net change is -82.75, indicating a decline in value.

16 Aug 2023, 08:07:57 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2538.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Ent on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 291,557. The closing price for the stock was 2538.45.

