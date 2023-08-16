Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stock Slumps in Trading Today
Adani Ent stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -3.26 %. The stock closed at 2538.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2455.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2488 and closed at ₹2538.45. The stock had a high of ₹2488 and a low of ₹2401.1. The market capitalization of the company was ₹279,950.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low was ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 291,557 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Aug 2023, 09:04:34 AM IST
16 Aug 2023, 08:07:57 AM IST
