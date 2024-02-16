Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock plunges on negative trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 3208.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3194.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) was 3216.45 and the closing price was 3208.65. The stock reached a high of 3250 and a low of 3186. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is currently at 364133.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3275 and the 52-week low is 1103. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 125,093 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹3194.15, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹3208.65

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 3194.15. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.5, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

16 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3208.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Ent on the BSE was 125,093 shares. The closing price of the stock was 3,208.65.

