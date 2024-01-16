Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 3104.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3089.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at 3133.05 and closed at 3104.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 3133.05 and a low of 3068. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 352,203.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3879, while the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent on the last trading day was 146,828 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹3089.5, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹3104.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 3089.5. It has experienced a decrease of -0.48% in percentage change and a net decrease of -14.75 in terms of value.

16 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3104.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises registered a trading volume of 146,828 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at 3,104.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.