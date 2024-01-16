Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock plummets in trading today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at ₹3133.05 and closed at ₹3104.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹3133.05 and a low of ₹3068. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹352,203.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3879, while the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent on the last trading day was 146,828 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹3089.5. It has experienced a decrease of -0.48% in percentage change and a net decrease of -14.75 in terms of value.
On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises registered a trading volume of 146,828 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at ₹3,104.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!