Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 2213.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2224.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 2238.8 and closed at 2213.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 2251, while the lowest was 2220.5. The company's market capitalization is 253,593.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55, and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 23,060.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2224.5, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2213.2

Adani Enterprises stock currently has a price of 2224.5. It has experienced a 0.51 percent increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 11.3.

16 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2213.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises on BSE had a volume of 23,060 shares and closed at a price of 2,213.2.

