Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Trading Today

Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹2238.8 and closed at ₹2213.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2251, while the lowest was ₹2220.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹253,593.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55, and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 23,060.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
