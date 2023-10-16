comScore
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent closed today at 2429.7, down -1.02% from yesterday's 2454.65
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent closed today at ₹2429.7, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹2454.65

27 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 2454.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2429.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani EntPremium
Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2490 and closed at 2506.3. The stock had a high of 2492 and a low of 2422.95. The market capitalization of the company is 279,830.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 131,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:38:42 PM IST

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent closed today at ₹2429.7, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹2454.65

Today, Adani Enterprises' stock closed at 2429.7, reflecting a decrease of -1.02% from the previous day's closing price of 2454.65. The net change in price is -24.95.

16 Oct 2023, 05:40:19 PM IST

Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Adani Enterprises stock is 2464.25 and the low is 2422.55.

16 Oct 2023, 03:33:08 PM IST

Adani Ent October futures opened at 2457.2 as against previous close of 2461.2

Adani Enterprises, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of 2432.9. The bid price stands at 2438.8, with a bid quantity of 1200, while the offer price is 2439.5, with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 9308700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:23:10 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Adani Enterprises Ltd stock is 1017.45, while the 52-week high price is 4190.

16 Oct 2023, 03:04:06 PM IST

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2436, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹2454.65

Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at 2436 with a percent change of -0.76. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.76%. The net change in the stock price is -18.65, suggesting a decrease of 18.65.

16 Oct 2023, 02:45:11 PM IST

Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 47.75 (-19.07%) & 67.45 (-16.21%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 47.25 (-1.77%) & 8.05 (-12.97%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:37:22 PM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2438.8, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹2454.65

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2438.8. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.85, indicating a decrease of 15.85 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:14:43 PM IST

Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Enterprises stock's current day's low price is 2422.55 and the high price is 2464.25.

16 Oct 2023, 02:01:25 PM IST

Adani Ent October futures opened at 2457.2 as against previous close of 2461.2

Adani Enterprises Ltd (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a spot price of 2446.05. The bid price is 2449.55 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price stands at 2450.4 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 9,317,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:58:06 PM IST

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2443.95, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹2454.65

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2443.95. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.7, indicating a decrease of 10.7 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 01:31:32 PM IST

Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 16 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 51.0 (-13.56%) & 71.35 (-11.37%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 16 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 42.75 (-11.12%) & 7.05 (-23.78%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:19:50 PM IST

Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of 2422.55 and a high of 2464.25 today.

16 Oct 2023, 01:09:44 PM IST

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2455, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹2454.65

Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at 2455 with a net change of 0.35, representing a percent change of 0.01.

16 Oct 2023, 12:57:04 PM IST

Adani Ent Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:41:32 PM IST

Adani Ent October futures opened at 2457.2 as against previous close of 2461.2

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) is a stock trading at a spot price of 2460.4. The bid price is 2465.75, indicating the price at which a buyer is willing to purchase the stock, while the offer price is 2467.0, indicating the price at which a seller is willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 600, and the bid quantity is 300. Currently, the stock has an open interest of 9320700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:35:06 PM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2460.7, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹2454.65

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2460.7 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 6.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% and has gained 6.05 points.

16 Oct 2023, 12:24:13 PM IST

Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Adani Enterprises stock today was 2422.55, while the high price was 2464.25.

16 Oct 2023, 12:01:08 PM IST

Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 16 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 56.25 (-4.66%) & 78.9 (-1.99%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 16 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 40.7 (-15.38%) & 6.25 (-32.43%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:51:17 AM IST

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2457.1, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹2454.65

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2457.1. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.45.

16 Oct 2023, 11:31:21 AM IST

Adani Ent October futures opened at 2457.2 as against previous close of 2461.2

Adani Enterprises Limited (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 2448.15. The bid price is INR 2450.25 with a bid quantity of 1500, while the offer price is INR 2452.1 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has a high open interest of 9,936,300 contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:23:43 AM IST

Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Enterprises stock is 2422.55 and the high price is 2461.9.

16 Oct 2023, 11:00:50 AM IST

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2450.95, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹2454.65

Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at 2450.95 with a percent change of -0.15%. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.15% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -3.7, indicating a decrease of 3.7 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:50:38 AM IST

Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 16 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 50.4 (-14.58%) & 25.25 (-19.97%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 16 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 48.75 (-1.35%) & 23.75 (-4.43%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:20:04 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2453.5, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹2454.65

The current data of Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2453.5. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.15, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.15.

16 Oct 2023, 10:16:28 AM IST

Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Enterprises stock's low price for the day was 2422.55, while the high price reached 2461.9.

16 Oct 2023, 10:11:24 AM IST

Adani Ent October futures opened at 2457.2 as against previous close of 2461.2

Adani Ent is currently trading at a spot price of 2446. The bid price stands at 2452.0, while the offer price is 2453.2. The offer quantity is 300, and the bid quantity is 600. The open interest for Adani Ent is 9619800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 09:53:20 AM IST

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2446, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹2454.65

As of the current data, the Adani Enterprises stock price is 2446. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -8.65, suggesting a decrease of 8.65.

16 Oct 2023, 09:52:10 AM IST

Adani Ent Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:16:16 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2452, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹2454.65

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2452. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, which means the stock has decreased by 2.65.

16 Oct 2023, 08:05:30 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2506.3 on last trading day

The last day of Adani Ent BSE saw a volume of 131,922 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,506.3.

