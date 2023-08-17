Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ent stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 2455.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2444 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at ₹2450 and closed at ₹2455.7. The stock experienced a high of ₹2465.25 and a low of ₹2420. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹278,616.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. On the BSE, a total of 87,276 shares of Adani Ent were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 08:11:03 AM IST
Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2455.7 on last trading day
