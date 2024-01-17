Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at ₹3095 and closed at ₹3089.5. The stock had a high of ₹3104.6 and a low of ₹3035.1. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹348,532.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3739 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 127,860 shares.

