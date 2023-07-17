comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:01 PM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 2376.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2409 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani EntPremium
Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Ent opened at 2378.5 and closed at 2362.65. The stock reached a high of 2384.5 and a low of 2340. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is currently 270,961.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 150,909 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:01:43 PM IST

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2409, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹2376.85

Adani Enterprises Ltd. (Adani Ent) stock is currently priced at 2409, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 32.15.

17 Jul 2023, 12:52:49 PM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2405.4, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹2376.85

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2405.4. There has been a 1.2% percent change, which corresponds to a net change of 28.55.

17 Jul 2023, 12:35:11 PM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2408.85, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹2376.85

The current data for Adani Enterprises Ltd. (Adani Ent) shows that the stock price is 2408.85. There has been a percent change of 1.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 32, suggesting that the stock has increased by 32 points. This indicates a positive trend in the performance of Adani Ent stock.

17 Jul 2023, 12:23:40 PM IST

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2401.45, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹2376.85

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 2401.45. It has experienced a 1.03 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 24.6.

17 Jul 2023, 12:06:20 PM IST

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2407.75, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹2376.85

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 2407.75. It has seen a 1.3% increase in the percentage change and a net change of 30.9.

17 Jul 2023, 11:51:54 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2407.9, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹2376.85

Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at 2407.9. It has experienced a percent change of 1.31, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 31.05, suggesting a positive change in price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:35:51 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2404.85, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹2376.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) is 2404.85. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.18, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 28, suggesting that the price has risen by 28.

17 Jul 2023, 11:24:00 AM IST

Adani Ports, Adani Ent share price gain over 2-3%; Check key reasons behind Adani Group stocks rally

Adani Wilmar, Adani Total Gas and Adani Power share price gained over 3% each, while Adani Ports & SEZ and Adani Transmission rose over 2% each.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/adani-ports-adani-ent-share-price-gain-over-2-3-check-key-reasons-behind-adani-group-stocks-rally-11689571289989.html

17 Jul 2023, 11:17:36 AM IST

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2408, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹2376.85

Adani Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of 2408. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.31, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 31.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 31.15 points since the previous trading session.

17 Jul 2023, 11:00:08 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2417.3, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹2376.85

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2417.3. There has been a 1.7 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 40.45.

17 Jul 2023, 10:49:15 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2419.45, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹2376.85

Adani Enterprises stock (Adani Ent) is currently priced at 2419.45. It has seen a 1.79% increase in value, with a net change of 42.6.

17 Jul 2023, 10:33:25 AM IST

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2418.95, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹2376.85

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2418.95, with a percent change of 1.77. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.77% from its previous value. The net change is 42.1, which means that the stock has increased by 42.1 in value. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Ent stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:20:45 AM IST

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2423.4, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹2376.85

Adani Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of 2423.4. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.96, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 46.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:07:59 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2428.45, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹2376.85

Adani Enterprises' stock price is currently at 2428.45, which represents a 2.17% increase. This translates to a net change of 51.6.

17 Jul 2023, 09:49:41 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2439.75, up 2.65% from yesterday's ₹2376.85

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the stock price is 2439.75 with a percent change of 2.65 and a net change of 62.9. This means that the stock has increased by 2.65% from its previous closing price and has gained 62.9 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:34:04 AM IST

Adani Ent Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:33:23 AM IST

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2456.15, up 3.34% from yesterday's ₹2376.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2456.15. The stock has experienced a percent change of 3.34, indicating a positive movement in the price. The net change in the stock price is 79.3, further confirming the upward movement. This suggests that there has been a significant increase in the stock price of Adani Enterprises, making it a potentially lucrative investment opportunity.

17 Jul 2023, 09:15:10 AM IST

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2395, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹2376.85

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 2395. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 18.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 18.15 in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:03:34 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2376.85, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹2362.65

The current data of Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2376.85. There has been a 0.6 percent change, with a net change of 14.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 08:02:58 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2362.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 150,909 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2362.65.

