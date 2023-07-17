Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Adani Ent opened at ₹2378.5 and closed at ₹2362.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2384.5 and a low of ₹2340. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is currently ₹270,961.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 150,909 shares.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. (Adani Ent) stock is currently priced at ₹2409, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 32.15.
The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2405.4. There has been a 1.2% percent change, which corresponds to a net change of 28.55.
The current data for Adani Enterprises Ltd. (Adani Ent) shows that the stock price is ₹2408.85. There has been a percent change of 1.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 32, suggesting that the stock has increased by 32 points. This indicates a positive trend in the performance of Adani Ent stock.
The current price of Adani Ent stock is ₹2401.45. It has experienced a 1.03 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 24.6.
The current price of Adani Ent stock is ₹2407.75. It has seen a 1.3% increase in the percentage change and a net change of 30.9.
Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at ₹2407.9. It has experienced a percent change of 1.31, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 31.05, suggesting a positive change in price.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) is ₹2404.85. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.18, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 28, suggesting that the price has risen by ₹28.
Adani Wilmar, Adani Total Gas and Adani Power share price gained over 3% each, while Adani Ports & SEZ and Adani Transmission rose over 2% each.
Adani Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of ₹2408. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.31, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 31.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 31.15 points since the previous trading session.
The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2417.3. There has been a 1.7 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 40.45.
Adani Enterprises stock (Adani Ent) is currently priced at ₹2419.45. It has seen a 1.79% increase in value, with a net change of 42.6.
The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹2418.95, with a percent change of 1.77. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.77% from its previous value. The net change is 42.1, which means that the stock has increased by ₹42.1 in value. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Ent stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
Adani Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of ₹2423.4. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.96, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 46.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price.
Adani Enterprises' stock price is currently at ₹2428.45, which represents a 2.17% increase. This translates to a net change of 51.6.
The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the stock price is ₹2439.75 with a percent change of 2.65 and a net change of 62.9. This means that the stock has increased by 2.65% from its previous closing price and has gained 62.9 points.
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2456.15. The stock has experienced a percent change of 3.34, indicating a positive movement in the price. The net change in the stock price is 79.3, further confirming the upward movement. This suggests that there has been a significant increase in the stock price of Adani Enterprises, making it a potentially lucrative investment opportunity.
The current price of Adani Ent stock is ₹2395. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 18.15, suggesting that the stock has gained ₹18.15 in value.
The current data of Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2376.85. There has been a 0.6 percent change, with a net change of 14.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 150,909 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2362.65.
