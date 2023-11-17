Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 2224.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2205 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Ent's stock opened at 2230.95 and closed at 2224.5 on the last day. The high for the day was 2233.8 and the low was 2197. The market capitalization was 251370.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4189.55 and the 52-week low was 1017.1. The BSE volume for the day was 39401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2224.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Ent was 39401 shares with a closing price of 2224.5.

