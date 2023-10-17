Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent closed today at 2428.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's 2429.7

24 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 2429.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2428.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Ent opened at 2454.65 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 2464.25, while the low was 2422.55. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 276,986.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55, and the 52-week low is 1017.1. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 111,073 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent closed today at ₹2428.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock closed at 2428.3, showing a marginal decrease of 0.06% or 1.4 from the previous day's closing price of 2429.7.

17 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2428.3-1.4-0.064189.551017.1276826.47
Coal India317.355.21.67313.7207.7195574.18
Sindhu Trade Links24.5-0.46-1.8432.015.33777.73
Anmol India46.990.460.9963.424.23267.44
Hemang Resources35.510.00.0117.033.046.87
17 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Enterprises stock is 2424.2 and the high price is 2460.45.

17 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Adani Ent October futures opened at 2457.9 as against previous close of 2437.5

Adani Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 2430.7. The bid price for the stock is 2437.9 with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is 2438.95 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 9307500.

17 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Adani Enterprises Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Adani Enterprises Ltd stock is 1017.45 and the 52-week high price is 4190.

17 Oct 2023, 03:00 PM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2430, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

The current stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2430. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.3, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

Click here for Adani Ent Key Metrics

17 Oct 2023, 02:46 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 17 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 41.35 (-9.32%) & 59.0 (-8.74%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 17 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 49.15 (-3.82%) & 73.35 (-2.33%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2430.7, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2430.7 with a percent change of 0.04. The net change is 1. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.04% or 1.

17 Oct 2023, 01:58 PM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2436.2, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at 2436.2 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 6.5. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Adani Ent share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2477.64
10 Days2459.59
20 Days2473.38
50 Days2500.11
100 Days2466.72
300 Days2397.37
17 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 17 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 44.65 (-2.08%) & 64.25 (-0.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 17 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 44.2 (-13.5%) & 66.9 (-10.92%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:09 PM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2439, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2439. There has been a 0.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.3 points.

17 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Adani Ent October futures opened at 2457.9 as against previous close of 2437.5

Adani Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 2440. The bid price stands at 2444.35, while the offer price is 2445.75. The offer quantity is 300, and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest for Adani Enterprises is recorded at 9268500.

17 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2438, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

The current stock price of Adani Ent is 2438 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 8.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.34% or 8.3 points.

17 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 45.75 (+0.33%) & 66.9 (+3.48%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 41.7 (-18.4%) & 63.7 (-15.18%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2445.75, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at 2445.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 16.05, suggesting a positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Adani Ent October futures opened at 2457.9 as against previous close of 2437.5

Adani Ent is currently trading at a spot price of 2445.9. The bid price is 2448.55, and the offer price is 2449.7. There are 300 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 300 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for Adani Ent is 9268200.

17 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2447.95, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2447.95. There has been a 0.75 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.25.

17 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 17 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 50.4 (+10.53%) & 71.8 (+11.06%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 17 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 40.75 (-20.25%) & 61.7 (-17.84%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2453.45, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2453.45. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 23.75, reflecting the actual increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2454.3, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2454.3. There has been a percent change of 1.01, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 24.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, these figures indicate that Adani Ent stock has experienced a small gain in value.

17 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2443.9, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

Adani Ent stock is currently priced at 2443.9. It has experienced a 0.58% percent change, resulting in a net change of 14.2.

17 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2454.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 111,073 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,454.65.

