Fri Aug 18 2023 09:28:20
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent surges in today's trading

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 18 Aug 2023, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 2444 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2479.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani EntPremium
Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 2444.05 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 2485 and a low of 2444.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 282,668.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 89,239 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:30:32 AM IST

Adani Ent Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:02:48 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2479.55, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹2444

As of the latest data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2479.55, which represents a 1.45% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 35.55.

18 Aug 2023, 08:08:27 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2444 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 89,239. The closing price for the stock was 2,444.

