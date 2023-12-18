Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 2990.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3001.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2908.6 and closed at 2894.1. The stock reached a high of 2999.5 and a low of 2892.2. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 340,888.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4189.55 and 1017.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 624,056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹3001.95, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹2990.25

The current data of Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 3001.95. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.7, which means the stock has increased by 11.7. Overall, the stock has seen a slight positive movement.

18 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.01%
3 Months11.78%
6 Months19.21%
YTD-22.46%
1 Year-26.01%
18 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2990.25, up 3.32% from yesterday's ₹2894.1

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 2990.25, which represents a 3.32% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 96.15.

18 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2894.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises recorded a trading volume of 624,056 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 2,894.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.