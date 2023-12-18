Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Today's Trading Session

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2908.6 and closed at ₹2894.1. The stock reached a high of ₹2999.5 and a low of ₹2892.2. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹340,888.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4189.55 and ₹1017.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 624,056 shares.
The current data of Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹3001.95. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.7, which means the stock has increased by ₹11.7. Overall, the stock has seen a slight positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.01%
|3 Months
|11.78%
|6 Months
|19.21%
|YTD
|-22.46%
|1 Year
|-26.01%
The current price of Adani Ent stock is ₹2990.25, which represents a 3.32% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹96.15.
On the last day, Adani Enterprises recorded a trading volume of 624,056 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹2,894.1.
