Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -2.83 %. The stock closed at 3057.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2970.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3030.45 and closed at 3057.3. The stock had a high of 3042.25 and a low of 2946.2. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 338,665.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3739, while the 52-week low is 1017.1. On the BSE, there were 167,751 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3057.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 167,751. The closing price for the day was 3057.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.