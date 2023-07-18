comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent soars on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 2408.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2423.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at 2390.05 and closed at 2376.85. The stock's high for the day was 2459, while the low was 2390.05. The company has a market capitalization of 274,546.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55, and the 52-week low is 1017.1. On the BSE, a total of 349,191 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:32:19 AM IST

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2423.1, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹2408.3

As per the current data, the stock price of Adani Ent is 2423.1, which represents a 0.61% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 14.8, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

18 Jul 2023, 11:19:34 AM IST

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2440.6, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹2408.3

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2440.6. There has been a percent change of 1.34, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 32.3, which means that the stock has gained 32.3 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well and experiencing positive growth.

18 Jul 2023, 11:05:29 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2470.7, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹2408.3

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the stock price is 2470.7. It has experienced a percent change of 2.59, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is recorded as 62.4, which represents the increase in the stock price in the given period.

18 Jul 2023, 10:46:02 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2493.85, up 3.55% from yesterday's ₹2408.3

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2493.85. There has been a percent change of 3.55, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 85.55, which means that the stock has increased by 85.55. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Ent stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:30:55 AM IST

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2444.05, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹2408.3

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2444.05. There has been a percent change of 1.48, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 35.75, which means that the stock has increased by this amount.

18 Jul 2023, 10:20:20 AM IST

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2434.3, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹2408.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2434.3. The percent change is 1.08, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 26, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 26.

18 Jul 2023, 10:01:44 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2435.55, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹2408.3

Adani Enterprises' stock price is currently at 2435.55, showing a percent change of 1.13. This represents a net change of 27.25.

18 Jul 2023, 09:51:28 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2424.2, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹2408.3

The current data shows that Adani Ent stock has a price of 2424.2. There has been a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 15.9, which implies that the stock has gained 15.9 points. Overall, these numbers suggest a positive trend in the stock's performance.

18 Jul 2023, 09:32:27 AM IST

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2410.45, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹2408.3

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the stock price is 2410.45. There has been a percent change of 0.09, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.15, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:16:46 AM IST

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2418.55, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹2408.3

The current data of Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2418.55, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 10.25. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

18 Jul 2023, 09:05:34 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2408.3, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹2376.85

Adani Ent's stock price is currently at 2408.3, which represents a 1.32% increase from the previous close. The net change in the stock price is 31.45.

18 Jul 2023, 08:26:37 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2376.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 349,191. The closing price for the stock was 2,376.85.

