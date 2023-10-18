Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent closed today at 2405.4, down -0.94% from yesterday's 2428.3

27 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 2428.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2405.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2456.1 and closed at 2429.7. The stock reached a high of 2460.45 and a low of 2424.2. The market capitalization of the company is 276,826.47 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Enterprises is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. On the BSE, a total of 81,533 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent closed today at ₹2405.4, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹2428.3

Adani Enterprises stock closed at 2405.4 today, representing a decrease of 0.94% from the previous closing price of 2428.3. The net change for the day was -22.9.

18 Oct 2023, 06:28 PM IST Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2405.4-22.9-0.944189.551017.1274215.87
Coal India316.4-0.95-0.3318.2207.7194988.72
Sindhu Trade Links24.3-0.24-0.9832.015.33746.89
Anmol India47.51.092.3563.424.23270.34
Hemang Resources35.75-0.21-0.58117.033.047.19
18 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Enterprises stock is 2399.35, while the high price is 2442.55.

18 Oct 2023, 03:35 PM IST Adani Ent October futures opened at 2442.15 as against previous close of 2435.75

Adani Ent is currently trading at a spot price of 2407 with a bid price of 2409.95 and an offer price of 2410.65. The offer quantity is 600 shares while the bid quantity is 300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 9,270,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Adani Enterprises Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Adani Enterprises Ltd stock is 1017.45, while the 52-week high price is 4190.

18 Oct 2023, 03:05 PM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2428.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2428.3. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.06 percent, resulting in a net change of -1.4.

18 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2428.3-1.4-0.064189.551017.1276826.47
Coal India317.355.21.67313.7207.7195574.18
Sindhu Trade Links24.5-0.46-1.8432.015.33777.73
Anmol India46.990.460.9963.424.23267.44
Hemang Resources35.510.00.0117.033.046.87
18 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 28.75 (-30.64%) & 42.6 (-27.92%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 50.35 (-7.01%) & 11.8 (-0.42%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2428.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2428.3. It has experienced a slight decrease with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -1.4. This indicates a small decline in the stock's value.

18 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Enterprises stock is 2424.2, while the high price is 2460.45.

18 Oct 2023, 02:05 PM IST Adani Ent October futures opened at 2442.15 as against previous close of 2435.75

Adani Enterprises Ltd (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a spot price of 2428.4. The bid price is 2412.6 and the offer price is 2413.75. The offer quantity is 600 shares while the bid quantity is 300 shares. The open interest for Adani Ent stands at 9289200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2428.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2428.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's price, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change is -1.4, indicating a decrease in the stock's value.

18 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Adani Ent share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2475.27
10 Days2461.34
20 Days2468.88
50 Days2499.24
100 Days2464.70
300 Days2388.83
18 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 30.8 (-25.69%) & 46.0 (-22.17%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 48.5 (-3.08%) & 11.7 (-1.27%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2428.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

The current price of Adani Enterprises stock is 2428.3 with a net change of -1.4, representing a percent change of -0.06. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Adani Ent Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Enterprises stock is 2424.2, while the high price is 2460.45.

18 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2428.3-1.4-0.064189.551017.1276826.47
Coal India317.355.21.67313.7207.7195574.18
Sindhu Trade Links24.5-0.46-1.8432.015.33777.73
Anmol India46.990.460.9963.424.23267.44
Hemang Resources35.510.00.0117.033.046.87
18 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Adani Ent October futures opened at 2442.15 as against previous close of 2435.75

Adani Enterprises, trading at a spot price of 2428.4, has a bid price of 2407.2 and an offer price of 2407.8. The stock has an offer quantity of 600 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest for Adani Enterprises is 9,282,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2428.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 2428.3, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -1.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Click here for Adani Ent AGM

18 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Enterprises stock's low price for the day was 2424.2, while its high price was 2460.45.

18 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 18 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 29.65 (-28.47%) & 44.8 (-24.2%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 18 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 55.15 (+17.22%) & 13.4 (+13.08%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2428.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at 2428.3 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -1.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2428.3-1.4-0.064189.551017.1276826.47
Coal India317.355.21.67313.7207.7195574.18
Sindhu Trade Links24.5-0.46-1.8432.015.33777.73
Anmol India46.990.460.9963.424.23267.44
Hemang Resources35.510.00.0117.033.046.87
18 Oct 2023, 11:29 AM IST Adani Ent October futures opened at 2442.15 as against previous close of 2435.75

Adani Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 2428.4. The bid price stands at 2416.85 with a bid quantity of 300. On the other hand, the offer price is 2418.2 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 9285900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of 2424.2 and a high of 2460.45 during the current day's trading session.

18 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2428.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

As of the current data, Adani Enterprises' stock price is 2428.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.06. The net change in the stock price is -1.4, indicating a small decrease in value.

18 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 18 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 37.6 (-9.29%) & 56.35 (-4.65%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 18 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.2 (-34.38%) & 40.5 (-13.92%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2428.3-1.4-0.064189.551017.1276826.47
Coal India317.355.21.67313.7207.7195574.18
Sindhu Trade Links24.5-0.46-1.8432.015.33777.73
Anmol India46.990.460.9963.424.23267.44
Hemang Resources35.510.00.0117.033.046.87
18 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2428.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

Adani Enterprises stock is currently trading at 2428.3 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -1.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Adani Ent October futures opened at 2442.15 as against previous close of 2435.75

Adani Ent is currently trading at a spot price of 2428.4. The bid and offer prices are 2438.0 and 2439.7 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 300. The stock has an open interest of 9291000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Enterprises stock is 2424.2 and the high price is 2460.45.

18 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2428.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2428.3 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -1.4. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.06% and the net change is a decrease of 1.4 points.

18 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.8%
3 Months1.03%
6 Months31.2%
YTD-37.06%
1 Year-24.41%
18 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2428.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2429.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ent is 2428.3. There has been a percent change of -0.06, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.4, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.4. Overall, the stock price of Adani Ent has experienced a small decline.

18 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2429.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a total trading volume of 81,533 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,429.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.