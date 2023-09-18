Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) had an opening price of ₹2539.75 and a closing price of ₹2519.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2556.45 and a low of ₹2514.05. The market capitalization for Adani Ent is currently unknown. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 42694 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.