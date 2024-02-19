Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 3194.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3223 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at 3212.1, reached a high of 3250, and a low of 3192.9 before closing at 3194.15. The market capitalization stood at 367,422.36 crore with a 52-week high of 3275 and a low of 1103. The BSE volume for the day was 140,804 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3194.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) had a BSE volume of 140,804 shares with a closing price of 3,194.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!