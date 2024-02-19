Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3212.1, reached a high of ₹3250, and a low of ₹3192.9 before closing at ₹3194.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹367,422.36 crore with a 52-week high of ₹3275 and a low of ₹1103. The BSE volume for the day was 140,804 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.