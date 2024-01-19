Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.73 %. The stock closed at 2970.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2919.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at 2979 and closed at 2970.75. The stock reached a high of 2985 and a low of 2888. The market capitalization of the company is 332,817.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3739 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 86,215 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2970.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, a total of 86,215 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,970.75.

