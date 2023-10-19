Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares plummet on the stock market

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2437.05 and closed at ₹2428.3. The stock had a high of ₹2442.55 and a low of ₹2399.35. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is currently ₹274215.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 46665 shares.
Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at ₹2398 with a net change of -7.4, resulting in a percent change of -0.31. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.31%
|3 Months
|1.12%
|6 Months
|29.8%
|YTD
|-37.63%
|1 Year
|-26.73%
On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 46,665 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,428.3.
