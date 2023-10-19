Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares plummet on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 2405.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2398 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2437.05 and closed at 2428.3. The stock had a high of 2442.55 and a low of 2399.35. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is currently 274215.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 46665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2398, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹2405.4

Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at 2398 with a net change of -7.4, resulting in a percent change of -0.31. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.31%
3 Months1.12%
6 Months29.8%
YTD-37.63%
1 Year-26.73%
19 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2405.4, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹2428.3

Adani Enterprises stock (Adani Ent) currently has a price of 2405.4. It has experienced a percent change of -0.94, indicating a slight decline in its value. The net change is -22.9, suggesting a decrease of 22.9 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2428.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 46,665 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,428.3.

