Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 2979.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2941.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2985.15 and closed at 2979.25. The stock had a high of 2993.45 and a low of 2915.1 for the day. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 335,280.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. On the BSE, there were 111,079 shares traded for Adani Enterprises.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2979.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 111,079. The closing price for the shares was 2979.25.

