Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 3223 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3258.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 3259.95 and closed at 3223 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 3308.85, while the low was 3236.75. The market capitalization stood at 371,435.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3275, and the 52-week low is 1103. The BSE volume for the day was 73,348 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3223 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ent on BSE had a volume of 73,348 shares with a closing price of 3223.

