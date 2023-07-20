Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares soar with positive trading performance

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹2423.7. The stock had a high of ₹2441.85 and a low of ₹2416.7. Adani Enterprises has a market capitalization of ₹276,302.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. There was no trading volume on the BSE for the stock on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2423.7. It has experienced a 0.31 percent increase in value, resulting in a net change of 7.5.
On the last day, the trading volume for Adani Ent on the BSE was 79,392 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,416.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!