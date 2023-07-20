Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares soar with positive trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 2416.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2423.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 0.0 and closed at 2423.7. The stock had a high of 2441.85 and a low of 2416.7. Adani Enterprises has a market capitalization of 276,302.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55, while the 52-week low is 1017.1. There was no trading volume on the BSE for the stock on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2423.7, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹2416.2

The current stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2423.7. It has experienced a 0.31 percent increase in value, resulting in a net change of 7.5.

20 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2416.2 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume for Adani Ent on the BSE was 79,392 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,416.2.

