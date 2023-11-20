Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 2205 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2208.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Ent opened at 2213.95 and closed at 2205. The stock had a high of 2236 and a low of 2201.1. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 251,752.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. On the BSE, there were 120,804 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2205 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 120,804 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,205.

