Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Adani Ent opened at ₹2213.95 and closed at ₹2205. The stock had a high of ₹2236 and a low of ₹2201.1. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹251,752.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. On the BSE, there were 120,804 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2205 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 120,804 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,205.