Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Ent opened at ₹2390.6 and closed at ₹2405.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2414.85 and a low of ₹2383. The market capitalization of the company is ₹273,816.87 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ent is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 35,807 shares.
The current stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2422.2. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 20.3, suggesting a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.16%
|3 Months
|2.21%
|6 Months
|30.35%
|YTD
|-37.74%
|1 Year
|-26.7%
The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2431.45 with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 29.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.23% and has gained 29.55 points. This data suggests a positive trend for Adani Ent stock.
On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 35,807. The closing price for the day was ₹2405.4.
