Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 2401.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2422.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Ent opened at 2390.6 and closed at 2405.4. The stock reached a high of 2414.85 and a low of 2383. The market capitalization of the company is 273,816.87 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ent is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 35,807 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2422.2, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹2401.9

The current stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2422.2. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 20.3, suggesting a positive movement.

20 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.16%
3 Months2.21%
6 Months30.35%
YTD-37.74%
1 Year-26.7%
20 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2431.45, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹2401.9

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2431.45 with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 29.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.23% and has gained 29.55 points. This data suggests a positive trend for Adani Ent stock.

20 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2405.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 35,807. The closing price for the day was 2405.4.

