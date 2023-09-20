Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2550 and closed at ₹2538.9. The stock reached a high of ₹2555.1 and a low of ₹2492.1. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is currently at ₹285,336.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 40,911 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.