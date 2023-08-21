Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Trading Today
Adani Ent stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 3.93 %. The stock closed at 2479.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2577.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Adani Enterprise's stock opened at ₹2484.95 and closed at ₹2479.55. The stock had a high of ₹2665 and a low of ₹2461.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹293,789.69 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹4189.55 and its 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 515,878 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Aug 2023, 09:00:53 AM IST
21 Aug 2023, 08:19:51 AM IST
Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2479.55 on last trading day
