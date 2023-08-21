Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 3.93 %. The stock closed at 2479.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2577.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprise's stock opened at 2484.95 and closed at 2479.55. The stock had a high of 2665 and a low of 2461.2. The company's market capitalization is 293,789.69 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 4189.55 and its 52-week low is 1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 515,878 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2577.1, up 3.93% from yesterday's ₹2479.55

Adani Enterprises stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 3.93 and a net change of 97.55. The current price of the stock is 2577.1. This indicates that there is positive momentum in the stock, as it has shown a significant rise in value. Investors should keep an eye on this stock as it continues to perform well.

21 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2479.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 515,878 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2,479.55.

