Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Today's Trading Session

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Adani Ent opened at ₹2950 and closed at ₹2941.05. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹2968, while the lowest was ₹2768.9. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹317,553.01 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4189.55 and ₹1017.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 155,510 shares.
Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a spot price of 2799.4. The bid price stands at 2808.25 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2809.9 with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for Adani Ent is recorded at 10365900.
The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹2797.2. There has been a 0.42% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 11.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.17%
|3 Months
|6.77%
|6 Months
|15.71%
|YTD
|-27.85%
|1 Year
|-33.17%
The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2785.55 with a percent change of -5.29. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 5.29%. The net change is -155.5, indicating a decrease of ₹155.5 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE had a volume of 155,510 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,941.05.
