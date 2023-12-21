Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 2785.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2797.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Adani Ent opened at 2950 and closed at 2941.05. The highest price recorded during the day was 2968, while the lowest was 2768.9. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 317,553.01 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4189.55 and 1017.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 155,510 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:05 AM IST Adani Ent December futures opened at 2755.5 as against previous close of 2787.75

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a spot price of 2799.4. The bid price stands at 2808.25 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2809.9 with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for Adani Ent is recorded at 10365900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2797.2, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹2785.55

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2797.2. There has been a 0.42% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 11.65.

21 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.17%
3 Months6.77%
6 Months15.71%
YTD-27.85%
1 Year-33.17%
21 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2785.55, down -5.29% from yesterday's ₹2941.05

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2785.55 with a percent change of -5.29. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 5.29%. The net change is -155.5, indicating a decrease of 155.5 in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2941.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE had a volume of 155,510 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,941.05.

