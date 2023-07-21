Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ent stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 2419.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2432.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2406.05 and closed at ₹2419.55. The stock reached a high of ₹2441 and a low of ₹2400. The market capitalization of the company is ₹277,282.47 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Enterprises is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. On the BSE, there were 25,149 shares traded for the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:02:05 AM IST
