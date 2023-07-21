Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ent stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 2419.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2433.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2406.05 and closed at ₹2419.55 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹2441 and a low of ₹2400. The market capitalization of the company is ₹277,413.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 30,383.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:35:31 AM IST
Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2419.55 yesterday
On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 30,389 shares, and the close price was ₹2,419.55.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!