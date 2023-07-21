Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2406.05 and closed at ₹2419.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2441 and a low of ₹2400. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹277,390.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. On the BSE, a total of 24,878 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST
