Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent soars in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 2419.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2440.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises started with an opening price of 2406.05 and closed at 2419.55. The stock reached a high of 2441 and a low of 2400. The market capitalization of the company is 277,385.07 crore. The 52-week high is 4189.55, while the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 30,456 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2440.45, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹2419.55

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is at 2440.45, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 20.9. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in price, with a gain of 0.86 percent or 20.9 points.

21 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2445, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹2419.55

The current stock price of Adani Ent is 2445, with a percent change of 1.05, and a net change of 25.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.05% or 25.45.

21 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2419.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, a total of 30,456 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,419.55.

