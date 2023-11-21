Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 3.19 %. The stock closed at 2148.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2217.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2208.9 and closed at 2208.35. The stock reached a high of 2218 and a low of 2142.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 245,328.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 62,117 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Adani Ent November futures opened at 2165.75 as against previous close of 2153.3

Adani Ent, currently trading at a spot price of 2218.4, has a bid price of 2225.5 and an offer price of 2227.05. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 300 each. The stock's open interest is recorded at 10,032,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2217.5, up 3.19% from yesterday's ₹2148.95

The current data of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2217.5. There has been a 3.19% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 68.55.

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.78%
3 Months-19.1%
6 Months-7.58%
YTD-44.28%
1 Year-46.52%
21 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2152, down -2.55% from yesterday's ₹2208.35

Based on the current data, the Adani Ent stock price is 2152. It has experienced a percent change of -2.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -56.35, suggesting a decrease of 56.35 in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2208.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, a total of 62,117 shares were traded. The closing price for these shares was 2,208.35.

