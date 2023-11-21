Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2208.9 and closed at ₹2208.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2218 and a low of ₹2142.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹245,328.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 62,117 shares.
Adani Ent, currently trading at a spot price of 2218.4, has a bid price of 2225.5 and an offer price of 2227.05. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 300 each. The stock's open interest is recorded at 10,032,000.
The current data of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹2217.5. There has been a 3.19% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 68.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.78%
|3 Months
|-19.1%
|6 Months
|-7.58%
|YTD
|-44.28%
|1 Year
|-46.52%
Based on the current data, the Adani Ent stock price is ₹2152. It has experienced a percent change of -2.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -56.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹56.35 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, a total of 62,117 shares were traded. The closing price for these shares was ₹2,208.35.
