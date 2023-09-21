Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent sees stock decline in trading today

On the last day, Adani Ent opened at ₹2497.05 and closed at ₹2502.95. The stock had a high of ₹2532 and a low of ₹2459.2. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹281739.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 124,405 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2471.4. There has been a percent change of -1.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -31.55, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹31.55. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 124,405 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,502.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!